Greece beach covered by 1000ft spider webs overnight

A beach in Greece has turned into an arachnophobe’s worst nightmare as hoards of spiders weaved thousands of cobwebs along the shoreline.

The spider's webs are currently covering an area stretching almost 1000 feet.

Warm weather and a large number of mosquitos are thought to be to blame for the booming population of spiders, which have swarmed the town of Aitoliko to mate.

The creepy-crawlies are commonly known as stretch spiders due to their elongated bodies.

Massive Spider Web Takes Over Beach In Greece 🕷️ | DETAILS: https://t.co/HZuxD9ke3R pic.twitter.com/oR2YXWp5Rh — CBS Philly (@CBSPhilly) September 21, 2018

- Digital Desk