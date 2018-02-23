Granddad pays tribute to 'happy, lovely boys' aged six and two killed in hit and run in UK

The family of two young brothers killed in a hit-and-run collision have paid tribute to them as "happy, caring and lovely" children.

The grandfather of Corey and Casper Platt-May, who were aged six and two, also called for action to crack down on speeding drivers after the tragedy in Coventry.

A 53-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and causing death by dangerous driving after the brothers were hit by a car on Thursday.

After placing a football alongside other tributes near the accident scene in the Stoke area of Coventry, the boys' grandfather, Kim May, said he had witnessed the aftermath of the incident.

Speaking to reporters at the scene, Mr May, accompanied by his sister and the boys' aunt, described their deaths as an "absolute nightmare".

Asked what he had seen after the youngsters were hit, the grieving grandparent said: "It was just like a war zone out here. It looked like a bomb had just exploded, it was terrible."

Urging the local authority to introduce speed-calming measures, Mr May said of speeding drivers: "It's still going on, the speeding down this road, it's ridiculous."

Addressing the allegations against those arrested, Mr May added: "Drink-drivers we have been told - something needs to be done drastically."

Paying tribute to his grandsons, Mr May said: "The boys were the heart and soul, the boys were lovely, they'd do anything.

"They were just very happy, go-jolly, lovely boys and their lives have been taken away so young, it's unbelievable.

"I just don't know what to say, it's just crazy.

"Corey was a very, very gifted footballer at a young age. Casper, he was like any two-year-old - he was just lovely.

"Corey, he loved his football, he played football every Saturday."

The brothers were with their mother in MacDonald Road at around 2pm when they were struck by a black Ford Focus.

They were taken to hospital with severe injuries.

Casper could not be revived and died a short time later, while Corey was rushed into surgery, but also died. Their mother was unhurt.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from West Midland Police's collision investigation unit, said: "Several witnesses have come forward and I am grateful to everyone who has spoken to us.

"Specialist family liaison officers are with the family, who are understandably distraught, and they are being kept fully updated.

"This collision has had a profound effect on the community in Stoke and I would ask people not to speculate on what happened which may cause further distress to the family. They need our combined support to help them through this dreadful time."

