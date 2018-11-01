Google employees to walk out in protest at treatment of women

Hundreds of Google engineers and other workers are expected to walk out on Thursday in protest at the company’s treatment of executives accused of sexual misconduct.

It is the latest expression of a backlash against men’s exploitation of female subordinates in business, entertainment and politics.

In Silicon Valley, women are also becoming fed up with the male-dominated composition of the technology industry’s workforce — an imbalance that critics say fosters unsavoury behaviour. Employees ride company bicycles outside Google headquarters in Mountain View, California (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

Last week a New York Times story detailed allegations of sexual misconduct against the creator of Google’s Android software, Andy Rubin.

The report said Rubin received a $90m severance package in 2014, even though Google thought the allegations were credible.

Rubin has denied the allegations.

- Press Association