Girl in beach trampoline tragedy died of head injury

A three-year-old girl who was thrown from a seaside inflatable trampoline died of a head injury, police have said.

Ava-May Littleboy died at James Paget Hospital in Great Yarmouth after the incident in Gorleston-on-Sea on Sunday morning.

She had been at the beach with her mother.

Norfolk Police said a Home Office post-mortem examination was conducted on Monday and concluded Ava-May died of a head injury. Further investigation will take place to confirm this.

Floral tributes left at Gorleston beach (Sam Russell/PA)

Experts are examining the equipment on the beach and a police cordon will remain in place until the work has finished.

In a statement issued by police, Ava-May’s family said: “She was not your ordinary little girl, as anyone she met she would leave a lasting impression on.

“Anyone that met her would not want to forget her. Her infectious laugh and smile could light up even the darkest of rooms.”

Police said witnesses reported hearing a “loud bang” before the inflatable “apparently burst” at the seaside site.

Experts are examining the inflatable equipment (Joe Giddens/PA)

The incident led to calls for the Government to consider a temporary ban on inflatables in public spaces.

Robert Halfon, the Conservative MP for Harlow, Essex – where seven-year-old Summer Grant was killed when a bouncy castle blew free from its moorings in 2016 – said action was needed after “two horrific tragedies”.

Tributes including teddy bears and bunches of flowers have piled up against the perimeter fence of the area where Ava-May was playing.

More than 500 people have donated to a JustGiving crowdfunding appeal to buy a child’s bench in memory of Ava-May to be put in her local park in Somersham, Suffolk.

The appeal was launched by her family, and more than £6,300 was raised in less than 24 hours.

Ava-May’s grandmother Angela Littleboy wrote: “To all that have donated for this cause, we don’t know all of you but I am overwhelmed by your love and thoughts.”

Any witnesses to the Gorleston incident who have not yet spoken to the police, or anyone who may have captured the incident on their phone or camera, is asked to call Norfolk Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

- Press Association