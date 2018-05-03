Girl, 16, kills herself after being gang-raped by eight men in India

A teenage girl has killed herself after she was gang-raped by eight men in India.

The 16-year-old was one of two teenage girls who were gang-raped in separate incidents there in the last four days.

The girl was raped by eight men in the northern state of Haryana on Sunday, senior police official Nazneen Bhasin said.

A 19-year-old woman was raped by five men on Tuesday in another district of the same state.

It comes despite the Indian government introducing tougher penalties last month. They include the death penalty for the rape of girls younger than 12, and increased the prison terms for the rape of older girls and women.

An autorickshaw driver, who tricked the 19-year-old into thinking she had missed her bus, offered to take her to another bus depot.

A police spokesman, Ravindra Kumar, said the driver instead took her to a deserted area near Gurugram town where four accomplices were waiting. All five of them raped her.

There have been no arrests made in connection with either attack.

Kumar said: “A case of gang-rape has been registered after the medical examination of the victim confirmed the same. The matter is under investigation.”

Reports suggest the 16-year-old victim was taken from her home when she was alone, and raped by local village men.

She hung herself on Monday and the police have registered a case of rape, kidnapping and abetment of suicide.

There has been growing outrage India over the increasing sexual violence against women in the country since the fatal gang rape and torture of a medical student on a moving bus in New Delhi nearly five years ago.

She died two weeks later of injuries in a hospital in Singapore, where she was taken for treatment.

