Girl, 10, dies after quad bike incident

A 10-year-old girl has died after an incident on farmland involving a quad bike, police said.

Lily McCormick, from Liskeard, suffered fatal injuries after being thrown from a gator utility vehicle which had overturned on land at Looe, Cornwall, on Sunday evening.

Devon and Cornwall Police said Lily was a passenger on the vehicle and had sustained life-threatening head injuries.

She was airlifted to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth by air ambulance but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The male rider of the quad bike was also treated for minor injuries.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious but the circumstances of the incident are being investigated by police,” a force spokesman said.

“The Health and Safety Executive has been informed.

“Family and friends say they are devastated by the loss of Lily and are wearing a red ribbon around their left wrist in memory of her. Red was Lily’s favourite colour.”

A candle has been lit in memory of Lily at St Neot Church.

