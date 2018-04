Germany praises bail decision for ex-Catalan leader

Germany's justice minister has applauded a court's decision to free former Catalonian leader Carles Puigdemont on bail, two weeks after his arrest in Germany.

Katarina Barley told daily Sueddeutsche on Saturday the judges' decision was "absolutely right" and what she had expected.

Spain is seeking Mr Puigdemont's extradition for rebellion and misuse of public funds in organising an unauthorised referendum last year on Catalonia's independence from Spain.

The German court decided the charge of rebellion did not warrant extradition, because the accusation is not punishable under German law.

Mr Puigdemont can still be extradited on the less serious charge of misuse of funds.

Ms Barley said it was now up to Spain to prove their embezzlement charges against Mr Puigdemont, which she said "won't be easy".