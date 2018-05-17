German newspaper condemned over 'anti-semitic' Netanyahu cartoon
Germany's new anti-Semitism commissioner says a leading newspaper crossed a "red line" with a caricature of Benjamin Netanyahu portraying the Israeli PM with oversized lips, ears and nose.
Felix Klein, who was appointed this year amid concerns over rising anti-Semitism, told the Bild newspaper that Tuesday's cartoon in Munich's Sueddeutsche Zeitung - in the aftermath of the US decision to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem - recalled "the intolerable depictions of Nazi propaganda".
The drawing depicts Mr Netanyahu dressed as Israeli singer Netta Barzilai, who won this year's Eurovision Song Contest.
The heart that forms the V in Eurovision is replaced with a Star of David and Mr Netanyahu is hoisting a missile in his hand, saying "next year in Jerusalem".
Sueddeutsche Zeitung has apologised for the caricature.
-PA
