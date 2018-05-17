German newspaper condemned over 'anti-semitic' Netanyahu cartoon

Germany's new anti-Semitism commissioner says a leading newspaper crossed a "red line" with a caricature of Benjamin Netanyahu portraying the Israeli PM with oversized lips, ears and nose.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Felix Klein, who was appointed this year amid concerns over rising anti-Semitism, told the Bild newspaper that Tuesday's cartoon in Munich's Sueddeutsche Zeitung - in the aftermath of the US decision to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem - recalled "the intolerable depictions of Nazi propaganda".

The drawing depicts Mr Netanyahu dressed as Israeli singer Netta Barzilai, who won this year's Eurovision Song Contest.

The heart that forms the V in Eurovision is replaced with a Star of David and Mr Netanyahu is hoisting a missile in his hand, saying "next year in Jerusalem".

Sueddeutsche Zeitung has apologised for the caricature.

