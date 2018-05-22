German court rejects call for ex-Catalan leader to be rearrested

A German court has rejected a request from prosecutors to take former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont back into custody pending a decision on whether he is to be extradited to Spain.

Puigdemont was detained by German police on March 25 after crossing the border from Denmark.

Spain had issued a European Arrest warrant and was seeking his extradition on charges of rebellion and misuse of public funds – charges that stem from an unauthorised referendum last year on Catalonia’s independence from Spain.

Puigdemont was released on April 6 after a court said it appeared he cannot be extradited for rebellion.

But prosecutors in Schleswig said on Tuesday that new information provided by Spanish authorities suggests that would be possible, and called for Puigdemont to be rearrested.

A state court in the northern town rejected the request.

