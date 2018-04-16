Further Brexit talks scheduled this week, Border issue to be discussed

Officials from the UK and European Union will continue efforts to tackle some of the finer details of the Brexit process in talks this week.

Civil servants will hold the latest round of technical talks, focusing on the remaining issues that need to be resolved in the divorce deal - the withdrawal agreement - on Monday and Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the talks in Brussels will see senior officials - the UK's Olly Robbins and the EU's Sabine Weyand - consider progress on the thorny issue of the Northern Irish border.

They will also discuss the future relationship between the UK and EU after Brexit.

A further round of meetings is scheduled for the week starting April 30th.

- Press Association