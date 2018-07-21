Funeral to be held for six-year-old Alesha MacPhail

A funeral is to take place later for schoolgirl Alesha MacPhail, who was killed on the Isle of Bute.

The six-year-old was staying with relatives on the island, in the Firth of Clyde, at the start of the summer break when she was found dead.

A 16-year-old boy was charged with rape and murder following the discovery of Alesha’s body in woodland on July 2.

Alesha had been staying with relatives on Bute (John Linton/PA)

Family and friends will gather for a service at Coats Funeral Home in Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire, on Saturday morning.

Alesha was a pupil at Chapelside Primary School in nearby Airdrie.

MacGregor Family Funeral Directors said in a statement on Facebook: “With great sadness and heavy hearts we respectfully announce the funeral arrangements for little Alesha MacPhail.

“Following this, Alesha will be taken to her final resting place in Coltswood Cemetery.

“Alesha’s family would welcome and be comforted by the attendance of anyone affected by this tragedy who wish to pay their final respects.

“We ask that the community show their support and help the family through this tragedy and through this very difficult day in their lives.

“Mum and Dad have requested that everyone wears something pink.

“Now in the arms of the Angels.”

A candlelit vigil was held in Rothesay on Bute earlier this month and an online fundraiser set up to support relatives reached almost £13,000.

Alesha’s mother Georgina Lochrane previously thanked those who have helped the family following the youngster’s death.

