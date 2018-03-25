Fugitive ex-Catalan leader held by police in Germany

The lawyer for fugitive former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont says that he is being held by German police.

Jaume Alonso-Cuevillas has confirmed to The Associated Press that German police stopped Mr Puigdemont on Sunday when he was crossing the border to enter Denmark. He says Mr Puigdemont is at a police station.

Mr Alonso-Cuevillas says Mr Puigdemont was on his way back to Belgium where he has been staying since fleeing Spain following a failed bid by his regional government in October to declare independence from Spain.

A Spanish Supreme Court judge reactivated an international arrest warrant for Mr Puigdemont on Friday when he was visiting Finland.


Arrest warrants have also been issued for five other Catalan separatists.

- PA

