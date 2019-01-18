From the date to the dramas: Everything you need to know about the Women’s March 2019

On January 19 people will take to the streets for the third annual Women’s March.

Despite the name, it’s a chance for everyone – men, women and non-binary people all over the world – to take a public stand for equality and justice.

Thousands of people are set to march on Saturday, so here’s everything you need to know about the global event.

Where is it happening?

The main march takes place in Washington DC, where it was first established. In 2016, it took place the day after Donald Trump’s inauguration, and followed a similar path to the presidential event as a form of protest.

However, it’s not just DC that has a Women’s March. Similar events happen on the same day all over the globe.

Have a look at where the sister marches are taking place

What are people marching for?

Three years ago, the march was predominantly against Trump’s policies and viewpoints, which were widely seen as anti-women. This is still largely the case, but there’s also more on the table.

The marches are also for women’s rights and human rights. Covering the spectrums of race, gender and economics, they are marches for justice.

It’s worth looking at the guiding values and principles to see just how wide-ranging they are. It might be called the ‘Women’s March’ but it’s a movement regarding equality and justice for everyone.

Who’s organising it?

On 19 January 2019 we MARCH AGAIN! At 12pm we will gather at Portland Place.



But before we march together, we NEED YOUR SUPPORT. Help us make this event safe and accessible for everyone by giving to our crowdfunding campaign. We can't do it without you. https://t.co/zJL9u3xLKE — Women's March London (@womensmarchlon) January 7, 2019

What are the controversies surrounding it?

In the USA, the Women’s March has come under scrutiny due to allegations of antisemitism. Chief operating officer of the Women’s March Rachel O’Leary Carmona told the Daily Beast: “We don’t denounce or write off people or communities. We denounce, and fight, evil and discriminatory ideas and policies. Not articulating that clearly and quickly has really hurt people and we deeply regret that.”

For the Women’s Marches in general, the subject of woollen hats designed by the Pussyhat Project became a symbol of the march, and were worn worldwide.

In 2018, some advised against wearing the hats because they could be seen as exclusionary to trans and non-binary women, and women of colour – however, others argue it’s a reclamation of a derogatory term, and not an actual representation of women’s genitals.

- Press Association