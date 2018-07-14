French police motorcycles crash during Bastille Day parade

Back to World Home

Two French police motorcycles have crashed during a demonstration in front of President Emmanuel Macron and other guests at a grandiose Paris parade celebrating Bastille Day.

The motorcyclists were part of a group tracing patterns on the Place de la Concorde in central Paris as part of a carefully choreographed performance.

After briefly falling down on the cobblestoned plaza, the motorcyclists righted the vehicles, to applause from President Macron and the crowd.

Police and gendarme services did not immediately have any details on who was involved. It appeared one of the motorcyclists miscalculated the entry onto the plaza.

French Alphajets of the Patrouille de France fly over the Champs Elysees (Francois Mori/AP)

Later in the ceremony, there was an apparent glitch in the coloured smoke sprayed by warplanes.

The pomp-filled Bastille Day event included thousands of soldiers and others parading down the Champs-Elysees.

- Press Association
KEYWORDS: World, France, Bastille, Crash, UK, Bastille Day, Macron, Paris, story, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in World