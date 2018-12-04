French PM to announce delay to fuel tax hikes following riots – reports

French prime minister Edouard Philippe is to announce a suspension of fuel tax hikes in an effort to appease an increasingly radicalised protest movement, according to French media.

Both Le Monde newspaper and France Info radio said the planned increase, which has provoked riots, will be suspended for several months. A woman takes a snapshot of charred cars the day after a demonstration, near the Arc de Triomphe (AP)

Mr Philippe is also expected to announce other measures aimed at easing tensions.

The prime minister is expected to announce the move later.

- Press Association