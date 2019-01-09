French fighter jet carrying two pilots vanishes from radar
A French fighter jet carrying two pilots has disappeared from radar screens near the Swiss border.
A French air force spokeswoman said the Mirage 2000D was last detected in a snow-covered mountainous area between the Doubs and Jura regions.
She said a search is under way for signs of the plane.
The jet took off shortly after 11am local time from the Nancy-Ochey air base in north-east France.
PA
