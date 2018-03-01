French far-right leader Marine Le Pen charged over IS photos

French prosecutors have filed preliminary charges against far-right leader Marine Le Pen for tweeting brutal images of Islamic State (IS) violence.

The charges were issued against the National Front leader on Thursday for "distribution of violent images", the prosecutor's office in the Paris suburb of Nanterre said.

If the case reaches trial and she is convicted, Le Pen could face three years in prison and 75,000 euro in fines.

Le Pen's December 2015 tweets showed executions by IS extremists, including the killing of American reporter James Foley.

She did not comment publicly on the charges, made possible after the French parliament lifted her immunity from prosecution in the case.

It is the latest blow to Le Pen (pictured), whose party is in crisis after she lost her bid for the French presidency last year.