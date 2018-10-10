French court overturns ruling that forced women to return compensation in PIP breast implants case

France’s highest court has overturned a ruling that required about 1,700 women around the world to pay back compensation they received over rupture-prone breast implants.

The decision by the Court of Cassation means that the years-long case must be retried.

It is one of many legal cases stemming from the scandal, which began with a fraud conviction for the manufacturer of the implants, French company Poly Implant Prothese (PIP). Lawyer Olivier Aumaitre represents thousands of women with the PIP implants (Francois Mori/AP)

It went bankrupt and could not pay damages to women who suffered from leaky implants.

They took their compensation demand to TUV Rheinland, a German product-testing company which was ordered to pay €5.7m in damages.

That ruling was overturned in 2015 by an appeals court before the case moved on to France’s highest court.

The women had argued the implants should not have been certified for use.

- Press Association