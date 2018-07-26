Frantic relatives search for missing family members following Greece wildfires

Rescue crews and volunteers are continuing to search on land and at sea for potential further victims from Greece’s deadliest forest fires for decades.

Frantic relatives looking for missing loved ones have been heading to the morgue in Athens.

Those arriving at the morgue were being informed of the necessary steps to match the missing and the dead, including providing DNA samples and dental records.

A fire broke out north-east of Athens in the area of Rafina, a seaside resort of permanent residences and holiday homes popular with Athenians and tourists.

It swept through the area fanned by gale-force winds.

Hundreds fled to nearby beaches, with many swimming out to sea to escape the ferocious flames and choking smoke that killed 81 people.

Tributes have been paid to Irish man Brian O'Callaghan-Westropp, who was among those who died in wildfires.

- Press Association