Frankfurt Airport evacuated after family not security checked

Part of a terminal at Frankfurt Airport was evacuated after a French family that had not completed required security checks were allowed into a secure area.

Federal police stopped flights from boarding and kept passengers out of area A of the airport’s terminal 1 for about two hours due to concerns that at least one person had entered without being properly screened.

A family was mistakenly allowed into a secure area (Boris Roessler/AP)

Police said on Twitter that the midday evacuation was prompted by a security assistant mistakenly allowing the French family of four into the secure area even though they were supposed to be subject to a secondary screening.

The family was located, questioned and allowed to continue on its journey, the police added.

Terminale evacuation at #Frankfurt #Airport is completed. The affected areas are open and operations are in progress again. Thanks to all passengers and airport staff for their understanding and disciplined behavior! pic.twitter.com/aqwy8XQuCt — Bundespolizei Flughafen Frankfurt am Main (@bpol_air_fra) August 7, 2018

The terminal resumed operating as normal about two hours after the partial evacuation was imposed.

It was not immediately known how many people were affected by the precautions.

- Press Association