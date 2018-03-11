France's far-right National Front party cuts ties with founder Le Pen

France's far-right National Front party has confirmed it has severed its ties to firebrand founder Jean-Marie Le Pen as it tries to revive its fortunes.

The party also re-elected his daughter Marine Le Pen to a new term as president at party congress where she was its only candidate for the post.

A new 100-member governing council was also named.

The party tweeted on Sunday that more than 79% of members who participated in a vote approved new party statutes that included abolishing Mr Le Pen's position of party president for life.

Vote des nouveaux statuts du Front National : @JFJalkh annonce que 79,67% des adhérents ont voté pour ! #CongrèsFN2018 pic.twitter.com/RfWrqTN5aG — Front National (@FN_officiel) March 11, 2018

The party expelled him in 2015 over anti-Semitic remarks but he kept the honorary position.

Sunday's vote is a crushing blow for the 89-year-old, who founded the party in 1972 and was runner-up in the 2002 French presidential election.

- Press Association and Digital Desk