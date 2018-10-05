France pays tribute to late singer Charles Aznavour

France is paying tribute to the late singer and actor Charles Aznavour at a ceremony in the courtyard of Les Invalides in Paris.

One of France’s most famous personalities, Aznavour died earlier this week at the age of 94.

Politicians and celebrities, including actor Jean-Paul Belmondo, have started to gather at the site of Napoleon’s tomb, where French president Emmanuel Macron is expected to deliver a speech later.

Aznavour had performed to sold-out concert halls right up until the end of his life (AP)

Aznavour, the crooner whose performing career spanned eight decades and who sold more than 180 million record, was one of France’s most recognised faces abroad.

He sang to sold-out concert halls until the end and wrote more than 1,000 songs, including the classics La Boheme and She.

