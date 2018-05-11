Four troopers hurt in Oklahoma shootout

Four Oklahoma troopers have been injured by gunfire or shrapnel while attending a man’s home that may have been booby-trapped to spark a large fire.

The blaze consumed several buildings in downtown Talihina, a town 150 miles southeast of Oklahoma City.

The suspect was shot and pronounced dead, Oklahoma Highway Patrol Captain Paul Timmons said, while the four troopers are expected to recover.

Local authorities had requested help from state troopers to execute a drug-related warrant because the man had a “violent criminal history”, Captain Timmons said.

“As soon as they made entry, they were met by gunfire,” he said, adding authorities are “fairly certain” the man had surveillance cameras set up.

A fifth trooper, who was wearing a protective vest, was also struck in the chest area by gunfire, but escaped any injury because of the vest.

Authorities do not yet know what caused the fire, but Captain Timmons said the blaze broke out instantly as the law enforcement officers tried to execute the warrant.

“Right now we suspect that the building may have been booby-trapped with some type of explosive device that maybe started the fire,” he said.

Firefighters were still working at midday on Friday to contain the blaze.

- Press Association