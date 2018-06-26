Four people hurt in rare shooting in Hong Kong

Four members of the same family have been injured in a rare instance of gun violence in Hong Kong.

A female suspect was arrested at a shopping mall close to Quarry Bay Park where the incident occurred, reports said.

Citing police, the website of the popular Apple Daily said the four victims were brothers and sisters in their sixties and seventies and that the assailant was a relative.

BREAKING: Suspected #shooting downstairs of our office in Quarry Bay Park - HK Cable TV said four injured and one woman arrested. pic.twitter.com/C0ZUUoOZPL — Sijia (@SijiaJ) June 26, 2018

It cited police as saying the shooting was motivated by a financial dispute.

The report said two suffered head wounds while the other two were shot in the arm. There was no immediate word on their condition.

Firearms are tightly controlled in Hong Kong and such shootings are highly unusual, usually restricted to armed robbers and members of organised crime groups known as triads.

The Asian financial hub is considered generally safe, although thieves have sometimes attacked jewellery stores using hammers.

According to police statistics, 10 murders were recorded between January and April this year, up by two from the same period last year. It was not clear whether firearms were used in any of those killings.

PA