Four migrants critically ill after shootings in massive Calais port brawl

Four teenage Eritrean migrants are in a critical condition after being shot during a huge brawl in the port of Calais. One other migrant of currently unknown nationality was also hospitalised.

French officials say 100 people from Eritrea and 30 from Afghanistan were armed with sticks and stones when the fight started among people queuing for food.

Another 13 people were hurt after suffering what were described as "blows from iron bars".

It is understood there were two fights, each featuring roughly similar numbers and one of which lasted nearly two hours.

France’s interior minister, Gerard Collomb, tweeted: “After today’s serious incidents, I shall be heading for Calais tonight to take stock of the situation with the prefect, the mayor and local players."

Hundreds of migrants hoping to stow away on UK-bound trucks, have stayed in Calais since the demolition of the notorious “Jungle” camp outside the port city.