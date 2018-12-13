Four killed after train crashes into overpass in Turkish capital

A high-speed train has hit a railway engine and crashed into a pedestrian overpass at a station in the Turkish capital of Ankara, killing four people, officials and news reports said.

The train was en route from Ankara to the central Turkish city of Konya.

Ankara Governor Vasip Sahin said the high-speed train crashed into an engine that was checking the tracks at a station in Ankara.

Our hope is that there are no other victims

Rescue teams sent to the scene were looking for more survivors, he said. At least 43 people have been injured.

Private NTV television said at least two cars derailed. Parts of the overpass collapsed on to the train.

Several ambulances and rescue teams were sent to the scene.

- Press Association