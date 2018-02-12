Four die after truck pushes cars under another lorry on German autobahn
12/02/2018
Four people have died after a truck struck two cars on a busy German road, pushing the smaller vehicles under another trailer.
Mannheim police said the incident took place on the A5 Autobahn near the town of Walldorf in south-west Germany.
A woman has been extracted from the wreckage with serious injuries. The two truck drivers were unharmed.
A rescue helicopter and dozens of first responders are at the scene, officers said.
Three people were also hurt in a seven-car pile-up in the opposite lane, which police described as a "rubbernecking" accident.
