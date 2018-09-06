Four dead including gunman after ‘horrific’ shooting at bank in Cincinnati

Latest: A gunman opened fire at a building in the heart of the US city of Cincinnati in an attack that left him and three other people dead.

The shooting led to widespread panic, with people scrambling across the city’s Fountain Square to escape.

The incident took place at a 30-storey building, home to the corporate headquarters for regional banker Fifth Third and other businesses, including popular ice cream, pastry and sandwich shops.

The bank building was locked down for most of the morning, and surrounding streets were closed off.

Michael Richardson, who works in the bank building, told The Cincinnati Enquirer that he was standing outside the entrance when he heard gunshots in the lobby.

The gunman was ‘shooting innocent victims’, the mayor said (AP)

“I looked behind me and saw the guy – he shot and then he shot again. After that I started running.”

Federal agents were on the scene as police searched through the building.

Latest: Four dead including gunman after Cincinnati bank shooting

Update - 4.31pm: Four people are dead, including the gunman, after a shooting incident at a bank in the US city of Cincinnati.

Police chief Eliot Isaac said the shooter opened fire at the loading dock of the Fifth Third Bank building.

He said the gunman then entered the bank’s lobby where he exchanged gunfire with police. It is unclear if the gunman shot himself or was killed by officers.

One of the victims died at the scene.

Cincinnati mayor John Cranley said the gunman was “actively shooting innocent victims” and that it was a “horrific” scene.

Earlier: US police are responding to an active shooter at the Fifth Third Bank building in Cincinnati city centre.

Officers said in a tweet that there was an “active shooter/officer involved shooting incident”.

An officer at the scene said at least two, and possibly more, people have been shot.

@CincyPD investigating active shooter/officer involved shooting incident at Fifth Third Bank at 511 Walnut Street in lobby and loading dock. More details to follow. Media staging area will be forthcoming. Ft. Square and surrounding area will be closed to foot traffic. pic.twitter.com/wSVLhu8xpM — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) September 6, 2018

It is not clear if the shooter was one of them.

Streets around the building at the city’s Fountain Square were closed on Thursday morning.

