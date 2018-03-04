Four dead and dozens injured as apartment block collapses in Poznan

Four people have died and 24 have been injured in the collapse of an apartment block in the city of Poznan, officials in Poland say.

A spokesman for the local firefighters, Slawomir Brandt, said 24 teams of firefighters were working in the rubble after the collapse today of a building that contained 18 apartments.

He said some children are among the injured.

Regional governor Zbigniew Hoffman said it was too early to determine the cause of the collapse, but added that a gas explosion was one possible reason.

BREAKING: 4 people are dead, 22 injured after a gas explosion and resulting house collapse in Poznan western Poland. pic.twitter.com/Pxhwwcfftf — News_Executive (@News_Executive) March 4, 2018

- PA