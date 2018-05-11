Four children among seven dead in Australia shooting

Four children and three adults have been found dead at a home in rural Western Australia.

Detectives have described the incident at a farm northwest of the holiday town of Margaret River as a "horrific tragedy".

Western Australia Police Commissioner Chris Dawson said police were called to the property at 5.15am yesterday, and officers have no concerns about wider public safety.

Two of the adults were found outside and the other five victims were inside the home in Osmington, 20km northeast of Margaret River in the famous wine region.

Police found two firearms and Commissioner Dawson confirmed some of the bodies had gunshot wounds.

He said the "male person" who had called the police had some connection to the property.

Police were attempting to make contact with victims' relatives, Mr Dawson said.

The incident has taken its toll on first responders, he added.

"This devastating tragedy will no doubt have a lasting impact on the families concerned, the whole community and, in particular, the local communities in our southwest," he said.

"Homicide Squad detectives from Perth are assisting local police in investigating the circumstances surrounding this tragedy.

"They will be supported by other specialist police units.

"A police chaplain is in attendance to provide support to all persons, officers and others that are impacted by what has happened."

He said police will be at the farm for "several days at least".

The commissioner was unable to confirm the ages of the children as their next of kin are still being notified.

Western Australia Police Commissioner Chris Dawson. Pic: Government of Western Australia.

This could be the worst mass shooting in Australia since a lone gunman killed 35 in Tasmania in 1996, prompting the nation to introduce tough gun controls.

Australia's gun laws are widely acclaimed as a success, with supporters including former US president Barack Obama saying Australia has not had a single mass shooting since they were implemented.

The generally accepted definition of a mass shooting - four deaths excluding the shooter in a single event - has been met only once in Australia since then in 2014 when a farmer shot his wife and three children before killing himself.