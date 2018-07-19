Forty Grenfell households still in hotels more than year on from blaze

Forty households made homeless by the Grenfell Tower tragedy in England are still living in hotels, with 19 in serviced apartments and three residing with friends or family.

More than a year on from the disaster, 96 of the 204 households have moved into permanent new homes, with 46 in “good quality interim accommodation”, British Cabinet minister James Brokenshire told MPs.

The Housing, Communities and Local Government Secretary announced that he was publishing “clarified” building regulations fire safety guidance and would also carry out a full-scale review of the rules.

A consultation has been launched on the updated version of the guidance, known as Approved Document B.

A “wider technical review” of the guidance on fire safety will be launched in the autumn.

In a written statement to the British Parliament, Mr Brokenshire also announced:

– Private landlords will be required to ensure electrical installations in their properties are inspected every five years.

– A new residents’ panel will ensure people who live in high-rises have an input into proposed safety improvements.

– An Industry Safety Steering Group will be led by Dame Judith Hackitt, who carried out a review of the fire safety regime after Grenfell.

Updating MPs on the residents of Grenfell Tower and Walk in west London who needed rehousing after the June 2017 blaze, Mr Brokenshire said 200 of the households had accepted an offer of either permanent or temporary accommodation.

“Our support and commitment to the bereaved, victims and wider community remains steadfast,” he said.

“The Government is committed to learning lessons from the Grenfell fire and delivering far-reaching change to ensure similar devastation cannot happen again.”

A spokesman for the Grenfell United group said: “After over a year of campaigning we cautiously welcome signs that the Government is taking action to change the building sector and improve fire safety.

“The Grenfell Tower fire showed us that the building industry has a culture that put profits over people’s safety and regulation has done little to prevent this.

“So we welcome the news that finally, after 10 years, building regulations will be reviewed and residents will be given more of a voice to propose safety improvements.

Seventy-two people died following the Grenfell Tower blaze on June 14, 2017 (Natalie Oxford/PA)

“It is devastating that these changes have only come long after six people died in the Lakanal House fire and 72 of our neighbours and loved ones lost their lives.

“These changes won’t bring our loved ones back but they give us motivation to keep campaigning.”

- Press Association