Former world welterweight champion Victor Ortiz charged with rape

Former welterweight boxing champion Victor Ortiz has been charged with raping a woman inside a home in March.

Police in Oxnard, California, said Ortiz turned himself in to Ventura County Sheriffs on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers said the district attorney filed charges after a months-long investigation, and Ortiz surrendered after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s website shows Ortiz posted 100,000 dollars (£76,000) bail and was released.

He faces charges of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation and forcible digital penetration when he appears in court on October 10.

The 31-year-old held the WBC welterweight belt in 2011 before losing it to Floyd Mayweather Jr.

He has won 32 out of 41 career fights with 25 knockouts and is scheduled to face John Molina on Sunday in a 10-round bout in Ontario, California.

Ortiz has acted in movies including The Expendables 3 and TV shows including Ray Donovan. He also competed on Dancing With The Stars in 2013.

- Press Association