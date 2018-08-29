Former US police officer convicted of murdering black teenager in shooting

A white former US police officer has been found guilty of murder for fatally shooting an unarmed black teenager as he left a house party in a car full of teenagers.

Jurors in Texas convicted Roy Oliver in a Dallas County courtroom.

Oliver was fired from the Balch Springs Police Department days after the April 2017 shooting.

Charmaine Edwards giving evidence about her son, Jordan (Rose Baca/AP)

Oliver killed 15-year-old Jordan Edwards when he fired into a moving car carrying five black teenagers leaving a local house party.

Oliver gave evidence that he opened fire after seeing the car move toward his partner.

He said he thought his partner was in danger but his partner told jurors he did not fear for his life and never felt the need to fire his weapon.

