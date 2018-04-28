'Former pupil' kills nine and injures 10 in knife attack outside China school

The death toll from a stabbing attack outside a middle school in northwestern China has risen to nine.

The killings were allegedly carried out by a former pupil seeking revenge for having been bullied.

The Mizhi county government in Shaanxi province reported that another 10 people had been taken to hospital with injuries resulting from the rampage.

It took place outside the No3 Middle School in the rural area as classes were being dismissed for the evening.

Police have arrested a 28-year-old suspect identified by the surname Zhao who had been a student at the school.

The suspect was apparently seeking revenge for having been picked on, the Mizhi government's official microblog said on Saturday.

China tightly restricts private gun ownership, making knives and homemade explosives the most common weapons in violent crimes.

Many schools have beefed up security at access points following violence against students and family members.

In 2010, nearly 20 children were killed in knife attacks outside school gates, casting light on the medical system's ability to diagnose and treat mental illness.

In June last year, a 22-year-old man made a bomb that exploded at the front gate of a kindergarten in eastern China, killing eight people, including himself.