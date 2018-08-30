Former police officer convicted of murdering black teenager jailed for 15 years

A white former police officer has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after being convicted of murder for shooting an unarmed black teenager.

Roy Oliver was convicted on Tuesday in the 2017 death of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards, who was killed when Oliver fired his gun into a car full of black teenagers leaving a house party near Dallas.

The former Texas police officer, who faced up to life in prison, was also fined $10,000.

The verdict marked an extremely rare murder conviction for shootings involving on-duty police officers. His lawyers are expected to appeal.

Oliver was a police officer in the community of Balch Springs when he and his partner responded to reports of underage drinking at the party.

Roy Oliver, left, is led out by the bailiff after being sentenced to 15 years in prison (Rose Baca/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool)

Oliver fired into a car carrying Jordan and his friends, later saying he feared the vehicle was moving towards and endangering his partner. Jordan, who was in the front passenger seat, was shot.

The jury deliberated for hours before settling on a prison sentence. Earlier, they heard from Oliver’s mother, Linda, who said he was a good man and a devoted father and asked jurors for a five-year sentence, saying her young grandson needed his father’s support.

“He needs his father’s love. He needs his father’s income. He needs his father’s guidance,” she said.

Oliver’s wife also testified, saying in Spanish through an interpreter that she was concerned about their three-year-old son, who is autistic.

But the ex-officer’s half sister testified against him, saying she felt compelled to do so after listening to testimony during the trial and that she hoped he “gets what he deserves”.

That came a day after Jordan’s father, Odell Edwards, told jurors that his son always had a smile on his face and dreamed of playing football at Alabama.

Ingrid Llerena, Roy Oliver’s wife, cries while testifying (Rose Baca/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool)

His stepmother, Charmaine Edwards, said Jordan’s death had left a void in the family and that nothing would make it whole again.

“And I’m forever grateful that y’all (saw) it in your hearts, to see that it was wrong. And I’m thankful,” she told jurors after they delivered the murder conviction.

Earlier on Wednesday, Dallas County district attorney Faith Johnson said Oliver was a “killer in blue” and told jurors they could send a message that bad officers would not be tolerated.

Police initially said the vehicle backed up toward officers “in an aggressive manner”, but later admitted that bodycam video showed the vehicle was moving forwards as officers approached.

Oliver’s partner told jurors he did not believe his life was ever in danger.

Odell Edwards, right, father of Jordan Edwards, speaks to members of the media (Ryan Michalesko/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool)

Investigators said no guns were found in the vehicle. Oliver was fired from the Balch Springs Police Department days after the shooting.

The jury, which featured two black members out of 12 jurors and two alternates, acquitted Oliver on two lesser charges of aggravated assault stemming from the shooting.

It is extremely rare for police officers to be tried and convicted of murder for shootings that occurred while they were on duty.

Only six non-federal police officers have been convicted of murder in such cases — and four of those convictions were overturned — since 2005, according to data compiled by criminologist and Bowling Green State University professor Phil Stinson.

- Press Association