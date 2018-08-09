Former hard-line Iranian president urges Rouhani to resign

Former hard-line Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad has asked current leader Hassan Rouhani to resign.

In a video published on his Telegram account, Mr Ahmadinejad said Iranians do not trust Mr Rouhani.

Addressing the president, he said: "Your continued presence is at the expense of the country."

Uncertainty resulting from the US pulling out of the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers has led Iran's already anaemic economy to worsen.

On Wednesday, Iranian MPs voted to sack Mr Rouhani's labour minister, a victory for hard-liners opposed to the relative moderate amid the worsening economic crisis.

Mr Ahmadinejad has brought attention to himself since being blocked from running in last year's presidential election.

While he was president, Mr Ahmadinejad famously questioned the Holocaust and claimed there were no gays or lesbians in Iran.

