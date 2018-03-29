Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy to face corruption trial

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy has been ordered to stand trial on charges of corruption and influence peddling.

It is one of multiple corruption cases targeting Mr Sarkozy, and marks the second case so far in which he is being sent to trial.

He has denied wrongdoing in all of them.

In the latest case, a judicial official said judges issued an order for Mr Sarkozy to stand trial on accusations that he tried to illegally get information from a judge about an investigation targeting him.

The former president, 63, can appeal against the order.

In a separate case, Mr Sarkozy was given preliminary charges last week of getting illegal campaign financing in 2007 from late Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi.