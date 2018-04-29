Former FBI Director dismisses report on alleged collusion between Russia and Trump campaign

Former FBI Director James Comey has dismissed a House Intelligence Committee report that found no collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign.

Mr Comey said Sunday on NBC's Meet The Press that he considers the report, issued on Friday by the Republicans, to be a "political document".

He added the most important investigation is being done by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Mr Comey said his understanding of the facts at the time of his firing by President Trump last May do not support the President's assertion that there is no evidence of collusion and that the Russia investigation is a hoax.

He added that although he had a "fine and professional" relationship with the committee's chairman, Republican Devin Nunes, the panel's work had become too politicised.

Mr Nunes has been criticised for being too close to the White House.

- PA