Footage shows flames engulf lorry carrying hay bales

Dramatic footage from the UK shows a lorry stacked with hay bales engulfed in flames.

Up to 40 firefighters attended the scene after thick smoke was seen billowing from the lorry parked on the side of the M5 southbound, near Strensham services in Worcestershire.

Witness Kate Mundy filmed the incident and could feel the “incredible” heat emanating from the vehicle as she was driven past it on Thursday.

Her clip shows the fire taking hold of the vehicle’s tyres as smoke pours from the blackened bales.

She told the Press Association: “As we approached, there were two other lorries with large hay bales that had stopped – three people walking near the fire on their phones.

“The heat was incredible coming from the lorry – petrol on the road.”

Five fire engines attended along with a water carrier on Thursday afternoon.

Crews are dealing with a large vehicle fire between J7 and J8 Southbound on the M5. J7 is currently closed, please find an alternative route. — HWFire (@HWFire) July 19, 2018

No injuries were reported.

- Press Association