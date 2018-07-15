Food sent to migrants off Sicily as Italy awaits EU offers

More food and drink has been sent to a pair of military ships off Sicily as Italy waited for other European nations to pledge to take some of the hundreds of migrants on board before allowing them to step on to Italian soil.

Germany, Spain and Portugal each agreed to accept 50 of the migrants, following similar offers by France and Malta on Saturday, Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte said.

But the Czech Republic rebuffed the appeal, calling the distribution plan a “road to hell”.

Italian interior minister Matteo Salvini has vowed to prohibit further disembarking in Italy of migrants who were rescued while crossing the Mediterranean unless the burden is shared by other EU countries.

Il prossimo obiettivo però, per stroncare una volta per tutte la MAFIA del traffico di esseri umani, sarà RIACCOMPAGNARE gli immigrati dove sono partiti.

In Italia, e in Europa, entra solo chi ha il permesso.

Con orgoglio, buona serata Amici. pic.twitter.com/lRtRmqVmLD — Matteo Salvini (@matteosalvinimi) July 15, 2018

Salvini, who leads the right-wing League party in Italy’s populist coalition government, told reporters Sunday the “aim was for brotherly re-distribution” of the 450 rescued passengers on the two military ships.

Conte contacted fellow EU leaders Saturday, asking them to take some of the rescued migrants.

But Czech prime minister Andrej Babis tweeted that his country “won’t take any migrants”, dismissing Italy’s approach as a “road to hell” that would encourage more migrant smuggling.

Dostal jsem od premiéra Conteho spolu s ostatními premiéry EU kopii dopisu adresovanému předsedovi Evropské rady Tuskovi a Evropské komise Junckerovi, kde italský premiér žádá, aby se EU postarala o část ze 450 lidí, kteří jsou nyní na moři. Takový přístup je cesta do pekel. — Andrej Babiš (@AndrejBabis) July 15, 2018

While campaigning for Italy’s March election, Salvini praised the hard-line stance on immigration taken by several eastern European countries, among them the Czech Republic.

The same intransigence is being experienced by the Italian government.

Italy’s Conte insisted the “solidarity” strategy was working, citing the offers from France, Malta and Germany.

“This is the solidarity and responsibility that we have always sought from Europe,” he said on Facebook.

He added that Italy would “continue on this path, with firmness and in respect of human rights”.

Anche la Spagna e il Portogallo prenderanno 50 migranti ciascuno, come già hanno fatto Francia, Germania e Malta. — GiuseppeConte (@GiuseppeConteIT) July 15, 2018

More than 600,000 migrants were rescued in the central Mediterranean and taken to Italian territory in the last few years.

Finding takers for all of the asylum-seekers on the military ships waiting off Sicily, in the grip of a heatwave, could be a long process.

Baby food, milk and juice were among the provisions being delivered Sunday so the people aboard will have necessities for another 24 hours.

A fishing boat, launched Friday from Libya by human traffickers and crowded with some 450 migrants, sailed to tiny Linosa island off Sicily, passing through both Libya’s and Malta’s search-and-rescue areas.

Off sparsely populated Linosa, a vessel for European border agency Frontex and an Italian border police boat took aboard the migrants and took them to waters outside the Sicilian port of Pozzallo.

By Sunday evening, roughly 70 passengers either had been taken or were about to be taken off the ships and taken ashore in Pozzallo, Italian media said.

They included people suffering from dehydration, pregnant women and some babies, including a newborn a few days old. Some of them needed hospital treatment.

Among the evacuated was a woman weighing 77lbs after months in Libya.

Many of the rescued passengers originally are from Eritrea.

The Eritrean husband of a pregnant woman who was experiencing abdominal pain was one of the few men allowed off, Italian state TV said.

- Press Association