Florida school shooting survivors begin US bus tour aimed at registering young voters

A group of Florida high school shooting survivors have started their nationwide bus tour aimed at registering young voters to help accomplish their vision for stricter gun laws.

Kyrah Simon from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, where 17 people died on February 14, told a rally on Chicago’s South Side largely made up of young people on Friday evening that their voices matter.

Rallying for peace in Chicago with @StSabinaChurch @MichaelPfleger @ChancetheRapper @IAMJHUD @EmmaGonzalez & countless student activists. Thanks to their leadership and courage we’re reminding the nation we can't ignore the toll gun violence takes. #ChicagoStrong pic.twitter.com/QN7HVv3Jgx — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) June 16, 2018

Former Representative Gabby Giffords, who was gravely wounded in a 2011 shooting, told the crowd to vote on Election Day to effect the change they want.

Entertainers Jennifer Hudson, Chance the Rapper and will.i.am also appeared.

The Parkland students are planning more than 25 stops during a two-month tour targeting communities rocked by gun violence or where politicians supported by the National Rifle Association are seeking office.

- Press Association