Florida Governor declares state of emergency as Subtropical Storm Alberto approaches

Florida's Governor Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency for all 67 counties ahead of Subtropical Storm Alberto.

A briefing was held this morning at the state emergency operations centre in Tallahassee.

Authorities urged residents to take the storm seriously.

The Governor said the move was intended to "keep families safe and prepare for the torrential rain and severe flooding this storm will bring".

Escambia County declared a local state of emergency yesterday "in an abundance of caution".

- Digital desk