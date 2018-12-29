Flights suspended at German airport after car incident

Flights have been suspended at Hannover airport in central Germany after a man tried to drive onto the facility's apron.

German news agency dpa reported that federal police said the man, who was in a Polish-registered car, was detained on Saturday afternoon.

Take-offs and landings were suspended while the incident was investigated, though the airport's terminals remain open.

Hannover airport is not one of Germany's major hubs.

More to follow.

PA