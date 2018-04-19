Flight with 288 on board makes emergency landing after smoke erupts from engine

A plane was forced to make an emergency landing in the US yesterday after smoke billowed from one of its engines.

The Delta flight from Atlanta to London returned to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport where the flight's 274 passengers and 14 crew members were evacuated.

The smoke was reported coming out of the right engine of the Airbus A330 N822NW at around 6pm, less than 30 minutes after it took off.

Passengers took video of the thick white smoke streaming from the aircraft as emergency crews attempted to put the blaze out.

The passengers and crew were eventually allowed to get back on to the plane after it was towed to the gate.

Atlanta Fire Department spokesman Sgt. Cortez Stafford confirmed crews had responded to a fire on a Delta Airlines jet yesterday afternoon.

Sgt. Stafford said: “Delta flight 30 from Atlanta to London returned to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Wednesday after an issue with its number 2 engine.

“The flight landed without incident and airport response vehicles met the aircraft upon arrival. The airplane was towed to the gate, where customers deplaned through the jetway and will be accommodated on a different aircraft.

“The safety of our customers and crew is always our top priority and we apologize to our customers on this flight.”

It comes one day after an engine on a Southwest airplane exploded in mid-air killing one woman who was almost sucked out of the plane at 32,000ft.

- Digital Desk