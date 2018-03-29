Five people linked to Berlin Christmas market attacker arrested in Italy

Italian police have arrested five people connected to the Tunisian man who carried out the 2016 Berlin Christmas market lorry attack and was later killed in a shootout with police in Italy.

In a tweet on Thursday, police said one of the five was believed to have procured the fake Italian identity papers that allowed Anis Amri, a failed asylum-seeker, to move around Europe.

Anis Amri.

Amri killed 12 people when he hijacked a lorry and drove it into a crowded Berlin Christmas market on December 19, 2016.

The attack was later claimed by the Islamic State group.

The scene of the attack in Berlin at Christmas 2016.

Using fake documents, he fled to Italy and died in a shootout with police near Milan four days later.

The arrests were the latest in a marked uptick in recent police operations targeting suspected extremists.

- PA