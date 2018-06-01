Five hurt as car runs down pedestrians in Manchester

Five people have been left injured after a car ploughed into pedestrians in Greater Manchester.

Police were called to Europa Way, in Trafford Park, at 9.50pm to reports a car collided with a number of pedestrians.

Emergency services are at the scene and a North West Ambulance Service spokeswoman (NWAS) said the five people are being treated for "serious injuries".

The car failed to stop at the scene and police are now attempting to trace the vehicle.

Four ambulances and a hazardous area response team attended the scene, along with three senior clinicians.

A spokeswoman for the North West Ambulance Service said three people have been taken to the Salford Royal, and one patient has been taken to the Manchester Royal Infirmary.

There is no evidence to suggest the incident is terrorism-related at this stage, Greater Manchester Police said.

PA