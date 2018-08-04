First police dog on scene of Manchester Arena bombing retires

The first dog on the scene of the Manchester Arena terror attack has retired from service.

British Transport Police (BTP) dog Mojo and his handler, Pc Phil Healy, worked through the night on the response to the bombing, which killed 22 people, on May 22 last year.

The heroic collie worked on searches ahead of royal visits and at the Commonwealth Games, and received the Humanitarian Award at Crufts for his work in the wake of the attack at an Ariana Grande concert.

British Transport Police dog Mojo, with handler Pc Phil Healy, were presented with an award at Crufts (Aaron Chown/PA)

Mr Healy said: “Mojo is very definitely enjoying a slower pace of life and he seems to be taking to it very well.”

The eight-year-old dog, who has worked with the BTP for seven years, is showing the ropes to puppies Harry and Bennii.

The officer added: “He’s certainly showing the young ‘uns the ropes but he can usually be found in his favourite spot in front of the fire with his paws up. He’s certainly earned his retirement.”

Mojo and Pc Healy had been at home after an early shift when news of the Arena attack broke and immediately they made their way to the scene.

The dog worked around the injured on the station concourse to ensure the safety of the emergency services responding and then searched the area for secondary devices.

- Press Association