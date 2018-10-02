First female laureate in three years named among winners of Nobel physics prize

Three scientists have won the Nobel Prize in physics for their work with lasers, including the first female Nobel laureate to be named in three years.

Arthur Ashkin, of the United States, was awarded half the nine million kronor (£770,000) prize, with the other half shared by Gerard Mourou of France and Canadian Donna Strickland.

Sweden’s Royal Academy of Sciences, which chose the winners, said Mr Ashkin, 96, developed “optical tweezers” that can grab tiny particles such as viruses without damaging them.

Science fiction has become a reality. Optical tweezers make it possible to observe, turn, cut, push and pull with light. In many laboratories, laser tweezers are used to study biological processes, such as proteins, molecular motors, DNA or the inner life of cells.#NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/tWK55J4VcP — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 2, 2018

He is the oldest person ever named as a laureate for any of the prestigious awards.

Mr Mourou and Ms Strickland helped develop short and intense laser pulses that have broad industrial and medical applications.

Ms Strickland is the first female Nobel laureate to be named in three years and is only the third woman to have won the physics prize; the first was Marie Curie in 1903.

Gérard Mourou and Donna Strickland – this year’s #NobelPrize recipients – paved the way towards the shortest and most intense laser pulses created by humankind. The technique they developed opened up new areas of research and led to broad industrial and medical applications. pic.twitter.com/KQYcbmW0tl — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 2, 2018

“Obviously we need to celebrate women physicists, because we’re out there. And hopefully in time it’ll start to move forward at a faster rate, maybe,” Ms Strickland said in a phone call with the academy after the prize announcement.

On Monday, American James Allison and Japan’s Tasuku Honjo won the Nobel medicine prize for groundbreaking work in fighting cancer with the body’s own immune system.

The Nobel chemistry prize comes on Wednesday, followed by the peace prize on Friday.

The economics prize, which is not technically a Nobel, will be announced on October 8.

- Press Association