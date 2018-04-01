Firefighters called to blaze near London Stadium

Back to World Home

Dozens of firefighters were called to a blaze near the London Stadium, the home of West Ham United.

Thick black smoked billowed from the derelict building in east London on Sunday evening.

London Fire Brigade said 58 firefighters and eight fire engines were called to the fire on Wick Lane, which is close to the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

Pictures and videos on Twitter showed flames and a plume of thick black smoke.


No one is believed to have been injured.

- PA
KEYWORDS: London Stadium, Fire

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


Most Read in World