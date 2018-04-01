Firefighters called to blaze near London Stadium

Dozens of firefighters were called to a blaze near the London Stadium, the home of West Ham United.

Thick black smoked billowed from the derelict building in east London on Sunday evening.

Currently on scene in #hackney with @lfbhackney for an abandoned warehouse fire.



Our incident response officer and Hart Supervisor liase with London Fire Brigade command unit at regular intervals. #999family #jesip @LAS_HART @Ldn_Ambulance @LondonFire pic.twitter.com/tURyUFePwR — LondonAmbulance HART (@LAS_HART) April 1, 2018

London Fire Brigade said 58 firefighters and eight fire engines were called to the fire on Wick Lane, which is close to the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

Pictures and videos on Twitter showed flames and a plume of thick black smoke.

No one is believed to have been injured.

58 firefighters are tackling a fire at a derelict building close to the #LondonStadium on Wick Lane in #Hackney. It's not thought anyone's been hurt. @LondonFire say it's now under control. (Pic: Adam Werli) #HeartNews pic.twitter.com/5o1jk90JLM — Heart London News (@HeartLondonNews) April 1, 2018

- PA