Firefighter dies as flooding hits southern Spain

A firefighter has died and emergency services are responding to flooding caused by heavy rain in southern Spain, authorities said.

Emergency services for the southern region of Andalusia said the firefighter went missing when his truck overturned on a flooded road during heavy rain overnight.

His body was found after a search on Sunday morning. Lightning strikes ground on the outskirts of the village of Campillos (Javier Fergo/AP)

Televised images show water flooding homes, streets and bridges in the southern province of Malaga.

Spain’s weather service has issued a red alert – its highest warning – for the area.- Press Association